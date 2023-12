Sometimes in long webpages we want to scroll down (or up) to a certain point in the webpage.

For example,

A recipes website has long weboages with much “Junk SEO data” with one recipe like “Original San Fransico Chinese-American Fortune Cookies” but also has has a <h2> chapter named Ingredients somewhere and to that we want to navigate, or “jump to”.

What will be a decent JavaScript way to quickly reach that chapter, especially if there is no table of contents to navigate by?