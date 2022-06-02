Scroll snap align effect not working

Hi,

I have been trying to implement a scroll snap align effect on the y-axis of my website but it does not work.

The code is very simple but it is not working.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="ScrollSnap.css"> <title>Vertical Scroll Snap Sandbox</title> </head> <body> <header> <div class="NavBar"> My beautiful Nav Bar </div> </header> <main> <div class="AboutMe"> About Me </div> <div class="MySkills"> <div class="SkillLeft"> Skill Left </div> <div class="SkillRight"> Skill Right </div> </div> <div class="Gallery"> My Gallery </div> <div class="Contact"> Contact Me </div> </main> </body> </html>

* { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } .NavBar { height: 180px; background-color: black; color: white; } .AboutMe { height: 120vh; background-color: lightblue; } .MySkills { display: grid; height: 99vh; grid-template-columns: 50% 50%; scroll-snap-type: y mandatory; scroll-snap-align: start; } .SkillLeft { background-color: crimson; scroll-snap-align: start; } .SkillRight { background-color: darkolivegreen; } .Gallery { height: 150vh; background-color: goldenrod; } .Contact { height: 180vh; background-color: mediumseagreen; }

Online CodePen code

I would like to apply the effect on a single div (a grid, divided into two columns).

I tried on a single div, in Firefox and Chrome but nothing works.

Do you think the problem can be the fact that I use “vh” for height and not pixel?

Thank you in advance.