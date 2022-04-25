Scroll Header Menu when scrolling upwards handling css w/o keyframes if possible

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: When the menu disappears the disappearnece is not smooth

I assume that you are talking about after the menu has been shown once and then it hides again?

If so the reason there is no transition is because there is nothing to transition. When you remove the active class there is no position:sticky so top:-100px does nothing at all. If you want a transition back upwards then you will need to have a position:sticky by default.

e.g.

.pheader { z-index: 999; position: -webkit-sticky;/* ios needs this*/ position: sticky; top: -100px; transition: all 1s; background:red; padding:20px }

Now the element will scroll smoothly back to top:-100px.

You would of course need to check that top:100px is taller than the header or you will see the header. It’s probably best if you update that 100px value dynamically with js unless you are certain 100px is enough although rem or em would be better than px.