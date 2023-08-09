Scroll down to to id with javascript (fixed)

im trying to get scroll down function to the specific id when click on scroll down button

<div id="first-id"> im first id i should scroll down on first click </div> <div id="second-id"> im second id i should scroll down on second click </div> <div id="third-id"> im third id i should scroll down on third click </div>

when we click on scroll down button first time it will scroll down to id=“first-id” when we again click for second time it will scroll down to id=“second-id” and when we click for third time it will scroll down to id=“third-id”.

how can we achieve this function with javascript/jquery.

i just know scroll-up to top of page and scroll down to bottom of page, i couldn’t figure out to stop on specific id on every click