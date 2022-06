Hi,

I want to create an favicon.ico file and all of the articles I’ve read so far seem to include a component of using an online generator to convert the image file to .ico.

Is there any risk in using these online generators? I’m always nervous of downloading something from a random site and uploading it onto my website

Is there an alternative where I can just make it on my pc? I’ve got photoshop. Can I just create a .png instead?

thanks