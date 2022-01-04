Safari cursor for ::after content

I’m trying to use the approach detailed in this Sitepoint article “Accessible footnotes css”

However we’re not getting the pointer cursor on the content injected with the ::after rule.

Here’s a really simple demonstration of the problem (of course you’ll have to view it in Safari

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8" /> <style> .dafter::after { content: "[1 (cursor pointer please)]"; cursor: pointer; } .noafter { cursor: pointer; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="dafter">Some text (want pointer curesor on ::after content</div> <br /> <div class="noafter">Just some text that I want a pointer cursor for</div> </body> </html>

Does anyone know if there’s a way to kick Safari into recognizing this?