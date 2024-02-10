Running a docker image only works on the computer the image was built on

Have a problem. I built a docker image about 3 years ago, on my intel mac. For all my projects, I pull it, start a container that binds a path to a project folder and puts me in a my ubuntu bash shell. If for example (keeping it simple here) I run grunt, no problem.

However, if I rename my bound project folder, start a new container where I’m placed into my ubuntu bash shell, and run gulp, gulp isn’t found.

Second example (my goal here), if i pull the image, create the same container (which puts me in a bash shell), on a different computer (windows 11 with wsl2), i get gulp isn’t found.

I thought that all the settings and dependencies were stored inside an image whereas if I pull the image on a different computer, it should run fine. (all amd64 intel chipsets)?

Can someone give me some advice?