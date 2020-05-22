Run an INSERT or an UPDATE

I’m using php/mysql and am trying to run an INSERT query or an UPDATE query.

I want to run an INSERT if it is a new record, and an UPDATE if its not a new record.

So im guessing the code is something like

$ac_unit_id = 7; $x_coord = 3; $y_coord = 2; $room_id = 1; //Im guessing if the FK ($ac_unit_id ) exists in the object_location table we only run an update, but if the FK is not set, dont we need to create it? if() { $sql = "INSERT INTO object_locations (type,room_id,ac_unit_id,x_coord,y_coord) VALUES ('ac_unit',".$room_id.",".$ac_unit_id.",".$x_coord.",".$y_coord.")"; } else { $sql = "UPDATE object_locations SET room_id = ".$room_id..", ".$x_coord = ".$x_coord.", y_coord = ".$y_coord." WHERE ac_unit_id = ".$ac_unit_id."; }