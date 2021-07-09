Run a function when no actions from user for specified time (pure JS)

Add a setTimeout() call for 5 seconds. If an interaction happens, then in the handler for the event, just cancel the timeout.

Recall that setTimeout() returns a value that can be used to store a reference to the timer. If you set this on the window object, you can essentially cancel the timer from anywhere (using clearTimeout(<that variable>) ).

window.noActionTimer = setTimeout(run, 5000); // Inside some listener (which is triggered when the user interacts within the 5 seconds) clearTimeout(window.noActionTimer);

So play around with that and you should come up with something pretty quick.