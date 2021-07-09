Run a function when no actions from user for specified time (pure JS)

I’ve got a function that delays javascript load to act on user interaction. Here’s the javascript function:
class LazyLoadScripts {
constructor(e) {
this.triggerEvents = e, this.eventOptions = {
passive: !0
}, this.userEventListener = this.triggerListener.bind(this), this.delayedScripts = {
normal: [],
async: [],
defer: []
}, this.allJQueries = []
}
_addUserInteractionListener(e) {
this.triggerEvents.forEach(t => window.addEventListener(t, e.userEventListener, e.eventOptions))
}
_removeUserInteractionListener(e) {
this.triggerEvents.forEach(t => window.removeEventListener(t, e.userEventListener, e.eventOptions))
}
triggerListener() {
this._removeUserInteractionListener(this)
}
/* ....... */
static run() {
const e = new LazyLoadScripts(["keydown", "mousemove", "touchmove", "touchstart", "wheel"]);
e._addUserInteractionListener(e)
}
}
LazyLoadScripts.run();
But, I want this function to run after a specific time (5 sec) if no user interaction happens. How can I do that? Can anyone help me? Please!