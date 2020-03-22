Rounded border on top left and right of div so it it totally round?

#1

Hi there,

I am trying to create two divs that have a total rounded top and a straight bottom, like this:

image
image430×700 62.1 KB

I cannot seem to get the border-radius to become totally rounded.

This is what I have tried:

.box{
background: #0e1b40;
-webkit-border-top-left-radius: 1000px;
-webkit-border-top-right-radius: 1000px;
-moz-border-radius-topleft: 1000px;
-moz-border-radius-topright: 1000px;
border-top-left-radius: 1000px;
border-top-right-radius: 1000px;
}

I have also tried:

border-top-left-radius: 50%;
border-top-right-radius: 50%;

but that is just creating this effect:
image

Can anyone help with what I have wrong?

Thanks