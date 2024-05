Hi there, is this possible in CSS? the button background rough edges and also the blue container with the rough edges. https://snipboard.io/ByUG1E.jpg

I tried this CSS svg https://danieldarrenjones.com/articles/how-to-make-rough-edges-with-css-and-svgs and it’s far from the design.

If it’s not possible, is it advisable to use images instead of CSS?

Thank you!