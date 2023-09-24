robots.txt access ahrefs

Hello,
I hope I am in the right area.
I am in charge of a website where I am concerned about the robots.txt.
Ahrefs says 503 Service unavailable
But the file exists and can be accessed via the browser. Permission is 644
Does anyone know the problem?
Kind regards
Michél
SamA74
2
If you are sure the file exists and is accesible, I don’t think you have a problem.
The server was maybe having a bad day when Ahrefs visited.
You mention robots.txt in the title, but not the question. Do you have anything in that which may be restricting robots from the page?
Thanks for your replay.
You can find the robots.txt here: https://gutachter-noyal.de/robots.txt
I don’t know if it is a problem. Ahrefs can’t access since weeks so ahrefs can’t do any audit.