I read <strong> : The Strong Importance element, but am still not sure which element to choose when I write instructions like the following:

Go to the page > right-click Download > Save link as. What are right elements for Download and Save link as ? Or should I simply use CSS to style them? Then should I use font-weight: bold or font-style: italic ? I guess I should use <strong> because they are key words in my sentence, but I’m not sure.