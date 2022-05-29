Rewriting domain.com to domain.com/en/

Server Config
#1

I have a bilingual website with English is at domain.com/en/ and Italian at domain.com/it/

If someone visits domain.com they are initially redirected to domain.com/en/ using a PHP header() function.

I’m now wondering if this is the most effective way of achieving this.

I know I can use:

RewriteRule ^$ /en/ [L]

in my .htaccess file to map the home page to the /en/ directory, but if I then try to navigate to (say) about.php I end up at domain.com/about.php which gives me a 404 error. I’m pretty crap with RewriteRules and don’t want to make /it/ inaccessible.

#2

Why do you do this with htaccess?

I would prefer you write a very small .php or JavaScript file which takes the client language and moves to the required language instead of always directing to English.

For example something Ike this


<?php
    $lang = substr($_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE'], 0, 2);
    $acceptLang = ['fr', 'it', 'en']; 
    $lang = in_array($lang, $acceptLang) ? $lang : 'en';
    header('Location: /'.$lang.'/Index.php');

?>