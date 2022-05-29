I have a bilingual website with English is at
domain.com/en/ and Italian at
domain.com/it/
If someone visits
domain.com they are initially redirected to
domain.com/en/ using a PHP header() function.
I’m now wondering if this is the most effective way of achieving this.
I know I can use:
RewriteRule ^$ /en/ [L]
in my .htaccess file to map the home page to the /en/ directory, but if I then try to navigate to (say) about.php I end up at
domain.com/about.php which gives me a 404 error. I’m pretty crap with RewriteRules and don’t want to make /it/ inaccessible.