Rewrite url rules

Good day all,
Please i need a way of rewriting a url to some other url as to show content of the url in a none existing slug.
slug or none existing page slug is family
that is example.com/family
and is not a page or any link present in the website files but I want it to show content from example.com/wp-content/plugin/bull/includes/raw.php
and raw.php is an existing file located in the above path as shown in the url.
the . htaccess file is also located inside the folder /includes/ so as to affect only the given folder and its subdirectory.
This is a WordPress plugin but i want to be able to access example.com/wp-content/plugin/bull/includes/raw.php from a none existing page or url called example.com/family
Please anyone with WordPress and htaccess rewriting rules should help out.
Thanks