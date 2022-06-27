Rewrite url rules

Good day all,

Please i need a way of rewriting a url to some other url as to show content of the url in a none existing slug.

slug or none existing page slug is family

that is example.com/family

and is not a page or any link present in the website files but I want it to show content from example.com/wp-content/plugin/bull/includes/raw.php

and raw.php is an existing file located in the above path as shown in the url.

the . htaccess file is also located inside the folder /includes/ so as to affect only the given folder and its subdirectory.

This is a WordPress plugin but i want to be able to access example.com/wp-content/plugin/bull/includes/raw.php from a none existing page or url called example.com/family

Please anyone with WordPress and htaccess rewriting rules should help out.

Thanks