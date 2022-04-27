Returning a variable from a function to be used in another function

Hello. I’m using Sitepoint’s PHP Novice To Ninja book as a reference to build my own website framework.

I’m trying to add functionality to upload images, which I’ve done. However I was trying to move the PHP code into a reusable ‘framework’ function and have run into difficulties.

I have a form that someone adds a name and picture to and the code uploads the images and stores a refernce to it in the database.

I had it working on on my controller like this:

  public function add() {
    $author = $this->authentication->getUser();

    $item = $_POST['item'];
    //the above is from form, below is others
    $item['authorId'] = $author['id'];
    //upload files
        $file = $_FILES['file'];
        //print_r($file);
        //die;
        $fileName = $_FILES['file']['name'];
        $fileTmpName = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name'];
        $fileSize = $_FILES['file']['size'];
        $fileError = $_FILES['file']['error'];
        $fileType = $_FILES['file']['type'];

        $fileExt = explode('.', $fileName);
        $fileActualExt = strtolower(end($fileExt));

        $allowed = array('jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'pdf');

        if (in_array($fileActualExt, $allowed)){
            if($fileError === 0){
                if ($fileSize < 500000) {
                    $fileNameNew = $item['itemPicture'].'.'.$fileActualExt;
                    $fileDestination = 'uploads/'.$fileNameNew;
                    move_uploaded_file($fileTmpName,$fileDestination);
                    $item['itemFileName'] = $fileNameNew;
                } else {
                    echo 'Your file was too big! Reduce size to less than 500kb';
                }

            } else {
                echo 'There was an error uploading your file';
            }
        } else {
            echo 'This is not an allowed filetype! Convert to jpg or png';
        }
    //end upload files

    $this->itemsTable->save($item);

    header('location: /item/list');
}

This worked fine. So then I tried to move most of that code to my DatabaseTable of functions (where the save() function is) and call it like so:

public function add() {
    $author = $this->authentication->getUser();

    $item = $_POST['item'];
    //the above is from form, below is others
    $item['authorId'] = $author['id'];
    //upload files
    $this->itemsTable->upload($item['itemPicture']);
    //end upload files
    $item['itemFileName'] = $fileNameNew;

    $this->itemsTable->save($item);

    header('location: /item/list');

With the following function in the DatabaseTable file:

public function upload($value) {
	$file = $_FILES['file'];
        
        $fileName = $_FILES['file']['name'];
        $fileTmpName = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name'];
        $fileSize = $_FILES['file']['size'];
        $fileError = $_FILES['file']['error'];
        $fileType = $_FILES['file']['type'];

        $fileExt = explode('.', $fileName);
        $fileActualExt = strtolower(end($fileExt));

        $allowed = array('jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'pdf');

        if (in_array($fileActualExt, $allowed)){
            if($fileError === 0){
                if ($fileSize < 500000) {
                    $fileNameNew = $value.'.'.$fileActualExt;
                    $fileDestination = 'uploads/'.$fileNameNew;
                    move_uploaded_file($fileTmpName,$fileDestination);
					
                } else {
                    echo 'Your file was too big! Reduce size to less than 500kb';
                }

            } else {
                echo 'There was an error uploading your file';
            }
        } else {
            echo 'This is not an allowed filetype! Convert to jpg or png';
        }
		return $fileNameNew;

}

I get undefined variable errors for $fileNameNew after the upload function completes. The file uploads, the database is updated with the new entry with the exception of the itemFileName field