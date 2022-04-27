Returning a variable from a function to be used in another function

Hello. I’m using Sitepoint’s PHP Novice To Ninja book as a reference to build my own website framework.

I’m trying to add functionality to upload images, which I’ve done. However I was trying to move the PHP code into a reusable ‘framework’ function and have run into difficulties.

I have a form that someone adds a name and picture to and the code uploads the images and stores a refernce to it in the database.

I had it working on on my controller like this:

Blockquote

public function add() { $author = $this->authentication->getUser(); $item = $_POST['item']; //the above is from form, below is others $item['authorId'] = $author['id']; //upload files $file = $_FILES['file']; //print_r($file); //die; $fileName = $_FILES['file']['name']; $fileTmpName = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name']; $fileSize = $_FILES['file']['size']; $fileError = $_FILES['file']['error']; $fileType = $_FILES['file']['type']; $fileExt = explode('.', $fileName); $fileActualExt = strtolower(end($fileExt)); $allowed = array('jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'pdf'); if (in_array($fileActualExt, $allowed)){ if($fileError === 0){ if ($fileSize < 500000) { $fileNameNew = $item['itemPicture'].'.'.$fileActualExt; $fileDestination = 'uploads/'.$fileNameNew; move_uploaded_file($fileTmpName,$fileDestination); $item['itemFileName'] = $fileNameNew; } else { echo 'Your file was too big! Reduce size to less than 500kb'; } } else { echo 'There was an error uploading your file'; } } else { echo 'This is not an allowed filetype! Convert to jpg or png'; } //end upload files $this->itemsTable->save($item); header('location: /item/list'); }

This worked fine. So then I tried to move most of that code to my DatabaseTable of functions (where the save() function is) and call it like so:

Blockquote

public function add() { $author = $this->authentication->getUser(); $item = $_POST['item']; //the above is from form, below is others $item['authorId'] = $author['id']; //upload files $this->itemsTable->upload($item['itemPicture']); //end upload files $item['itemFileName'] = $fileNameNew; $this->itemsTable->save($item); header('location: /item/list');

With the following function in the DatabaseTable file:

Blockquote

public function upload($value) { $file = $_FILES['file']; $fileName = $_FILES['file']['name']; $fileTmpName = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name']; $fileSize = $_FILES['file']['size']; $fileError = $_FILES['file']['error']; $fileType = $_FILES['file']['type']; $fileExt = explode('.', $fileName); $fileActualExt = strtolower(end($fileExt)); $allowed = array('jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'pdf'); if (in_array($fileActualExt, $allowed)){ if($fileError === 0){ if ($fileSize < 500000) { $fileNameNew = $value.'.'.$fileActualExt; $fileDestination = 'uploads/'.$fileNameNew; move_uploaded_file($fileTmpName,$fileDestination); } else { echo 'Your file was too big! Reduce size to less than 500kb'; } } else { echo 'There was an error uploading your file'; } } else { echo 'This is not an allowed filetype! Convert to jpg or png'; } return $fileNameNew; }

I get undefined variable errors for $fileNameNew after the upload function completes. The file uploads, the database is updated with the new entry with the exception of the itemFileName field