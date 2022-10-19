Responsive formatting issuess

I created a website using Elementor. There is a problem with the responsive design when it is between full screen and tablet size where my header becomes distorted. I just learned literally everything about making a website from scratch and was wondering whether anyone has any solutions within Elementor.

I put an ad on codeable for this and a CLS shift fix and got some pretty high prices, only to fix the CLS shift and pagespeed myself so hoping someone can point me in the right direction so I can fix it myself.

You can see what I mean here: Employment Attorneys - Fett Law