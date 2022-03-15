Responsive design

Hello!
I have this layout here, and I am trying to figure out what would be the best possible layout for tablets and mobiles.
Maybe I should put the big card full width and the 4 small cards in one line?
What do you think
Hello!
I have this layout here, and I am trying to figure out what would be the best possible layout for tablets and mobiles.
Maybe I should put the big card full width and the 4 small cards in one line?
What do you think
It’s going to depend on lots of factors but putting all 4 small cards in a line is going to make them rather small, isn’t it? I’m not going to attempt to draw it, but why not have the 4 small cards as you have them at present underneath the big card…
mm yes that sound better.
and I can center the elements until they will start shrinking maybe
Or you could turn those 4 small cards into a slideshow that shows 1 at a time, if you dont like how tall the 4 small cards make your page .