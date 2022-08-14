Reset drag-drop div in jquery

I am trying to reset and clear the drag-drop div by using function calls, but it not working in my case.
Live Demo : jsFiddle

$('#ace-file-input2').aceFileInput({
  style: 'drop',
  droppable: true,
  container: 'border-1 border-dashed brc-grey-l1 brc-h-info-m2 shadow-sm',
  placeholderClass: 'text-125 text-600 text-grey-l1 my-2',
  placeholderText: 'Drop images here or click to choose',
  placeholderIcon: '<i class="fa fa-cloud-upload-alt fa-3x text-info-m2 my-2"></i>',
  thumbnail: 'large',
  allowMime: 'image/*'
})

function clearDrop() {
  $("body > div > div > div > div.card-body > div > label > a").click();
}

when I calling this clearDrop() div not reset.
Please help how I fix this.