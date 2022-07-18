Repeated paragraph

This section is a repeat of the explanation of the previous query example. It therefore leaves this query example "SELECT `joketext` FROM `joke` WHERE `joketext` LIKE "%programmer%" without an explanation.
Link to content: PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7th Edition - Section 3
To use the book’s style of notes, the query explanation would be something akin to:
This query will return any joketexts that contain the word
programmer anywhere in it. You can combine these search clauses by use of the keywords “AND” or “OR”. See this example:
(I’m unsure from the quoted section whether the book has already explained the meaning of the % wildcard symbol; if not, it would be described here also, I assume.)