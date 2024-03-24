Rendering problem in my table

I don’t understand why I have a problem with the rendering Item Name, Item Price, Action is shifted and in a white frame when it should be a simple drawn line.
here is the link to my code : https://jsfiddle.net/qvL46end/1/
Your fiddle shows the page with a white background not black? where is the black background coming from in your picture. If I add a black background to the body I can see that the table cells are white but that’s because they have been styled to be white. You’d have to change the background of the cells to transparent if you don’t want a background.
Have you toggled on dark-mode. Is that what you are testing?
If I toggle dark-mode on in devtools it looks ok to me and no white boxes around the titles.
Its not shifted in your picture as the top of both columns start at the same point. If I put a border around the columns I can see that they are bot aligned.