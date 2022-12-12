Removing unwanted characters in HTML Editor

I have an issue when copy and pasting into the Quill Editor from another source (ie word or an email)
I am seeing 3 question marks that remain in the database even though the editor is blank.
When I look at the database, this still remains:
<p class="ql-align-center"><strong class="ql-size-large" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(32, 33, 36);"><span class="ql-cursor">???</span></strong></p>
In doing some research, I saw the below at this link:
elementValue = elementValue.replace(/**[^<]***</span>/g, "");
I am not sure how to implement this and would appreciate help in this area.
I am using ASP Classic and the database field is named “comments”.
This is what I currently use:
Dim regEx
Set regEx = New RegExp
regEx.Global = true
regEx.IgnoreCase = True
regEx.Pattern = "\s{2,}"
comments = Trim(regEx.Replace(comments, " "))
Any ideas to best remove or prevent this would be appreciated. It seems like the only issue that I have is when i use copy and paste. No issues from straight typing.
Thank you