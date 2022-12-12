Removing unwanted characters in HTML Editor

I have an issue when copy and pasting into the Quill Editor from another source (ie word or an email)

I am seeing 3 question marks that remain in the database even though the editor is blank.

When I look at the database, this still remains:

<p class="ql-align-center"><strong class="ql-size-large" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); color: rgb(32, 33, 36);"><span class="ql-cursor">???</span></strong></p>

In doing some research, I saw the below at this link:

github.com/quilljs/quill entering a newline with bold or italics results in a <span class="ql-cursor></span> with a unicode character inside the span, potentially causing character encoding problems with databases aaron-hanson If you go into an editor and end with a newline while bold or italics is on, the… value ends up having a "<span class="ql-cursor></span>" at the end, but the span is actually not empty. This can be seen by trying to regex replace this span with something like: elementValue = elementValue.replace(/<span class="ql-cursor"><\/span>/g, ""); ...which does not work. Instead, a regex like this is needed in order to replace the span, indicating that there is some content inside it: elementValue = elementValue.replace(/<span class="ql-cursor">**[^<]***<\/span>/g, ""); **Steps for Reproduction** 1. Visit quilljs.com 2. Clear out all data from the editor 3. Turn on bold 4. Enter in some text and hit enter for a newline 5. Inspect the content with Chrome developer tools or similar 6. Notice that the newline's paragraph's content is something like: `<p><strong><span class="ql-cursor">﻿</span></strong></p>` **Expected behavior**: The editor's content should be saveable to a database like MySQL, into a non-unicode column, as we have not entered any unicode characters. **Actual behavior**: Server or database errors like: "ER_TRUNCATED_WRONG_VALUE_FOR_FIELD: Incorrect string value: '\xEF\xBB\xBF</s...' for column 'text' at row 1" **Platforms**: Chrome **Version**: Quill 1.3.1

elementValue = elementValue.replace(/**[^<]***</span>/g, "");

I am not sure how to implement this and would appreciate help in this area.

I am using ASP Classic and the database field is named “comments”.

This is what I currently use:

Dim regEx Set regEx = New RegExp regEx.Global = true regEx.IgnoreCase = True regEx.Pattern = "\s{2,}" comments = Trim(regEx.Replace(comments, " "))

Any ideas to best remove or prevent this would be appreciated. It seems like the only issue that I have is when i use copy and paste. No issues from straight typing.

Thank you