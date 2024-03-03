Removing Blank Cells In A Table Row Prior To Performing Calculation?

I am the caretaker of our disc golf league’s weekly scoring system. Player handicaps are calculated each week based on a simple formula that involves the current score plus 4 previous scores. In order to establish a handicap, a player must have a minimum of 3 scores. The online system is written in PHP interacting with a MySQL database. The system lets the players see their current handicaps. (I’ve been writing PHP code for about 20 years).

I’m an old dog trying to learn new tricks. In this case . . . Javascript. I wanted to allow players to see their handicaps at different points throughout the season. Instead of doing this with PHP, I decided to see if it could be done with Javascript. In the first iteration, I generated a grid of players and scores (using PHP/MySQL) showing the players along the left and the times each player played across the top. When the mouse arrow is hovered over any player score, the Javascript code calculates the handicap based on the hovered score and the four scores to its left. No handicap is calculated for the first two scores in a row:

https://lists.roe3.org/golf/hcap-calc-viewer.php (view source)

In a second iteration, I decided to generate a grid with the players on the left and the event dates across the top. This produces blank cells in almost all of the rows. The blank cells have been a major stumbling block in trying to get the Javascript to do what I want it to do. Here’s the second iteration:

https://lists.roe3.org/bay1/golf/scoregrid4.php (view source)

I am using the same Javascript code for both of these (even though I’ve spend hours and hours researching and modifying the second one . . . with no luck).

I’m hoping that the collective expertise of this group can provide guidance to enlighten a novice as to how to get Javascript to either (1) ignore the empty cells in a row prior to adding values to the array or (2) take all the values in a row, move the non-zero values to the left, then remove the empty (NULL) values and assign what’s left to the array or (3) something else that I can’t envision.

Thanks in advance for taking a look.

-MD