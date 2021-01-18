Removing an item from a ListView behaving weirdly - Java

Here, 3 items seems too complicated to explain. I’ll add a few more items to demonstrate what is really happening. I forgot to also mention, debugging in Java is usually done by using Log.d and catching the results and or data objects and sending them to LogCat to view what is really happening. And as you can see, I’ve got 3 (well in the actual file, I have about 6) Log.d logs so it’s not like I’m not debugging.

So in the screenshot above, we have 6 items. I have the first 5 selected and I want to delete them off the list. That means Soda should be the only one that’s left if we’re going to try and go the route you’re talking about. But look what happens when we click on the delete feature and it goes through the for loop.

Pizza and Beer are now the ones that aren’t deleted even though Pizza is the 2nd item on the list. It should have been deleted if we’re going to base it off your loop theory. But it doesn’t behave the way you’re trying to say. Let’s do the opposite way and pick everything on the list except Butter.

Now Cheese and Tea aren’t deleted from that list even though their index numbers are in the middle of the list.

The code is just the same in these screenshots as the code I posted. But if I iterate the for loop backwards, it automatically removes the correct items that are selected.

private void deleteChecked() { // Log.d(TAG, "Item size: " + items.size()); for(int counter = items.size() - 1; counter >= 0; counter--) { // For some reason, what I'm doing isn't working. // It deletes an item, but it doesn't seem to delete the correct one at times. // We're getting a little bit closer. // But it won't delete more than 1 item at a time even though it's in a for loop. Log.d(TAG, "Item ID: " + counter); if(items.get(counter).isChecked == true) { items.remove(counter); Log.d(TAG, "Removed ID: " + counter); } } }

We’ll select everything except soda again. And we get this.

Let’s try that the other way around and select everything except Butter.

And we get this.