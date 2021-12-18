Remove unwanted books from desktop

I have browsed a number of books on the site, and would like to remove some titles from the “Desktop”. Can that be done by myself or do I need to ask assistance
@mrlagmer can you help?
Hey @henriwalhout , unfortunately we don’t have have the ability to remove those books in your dashboard yet. I will pass this onto the tech team to see what we can do about it and get back to you!
Oh dear @MarkFromSitePoint that was something SitePoint was working on 6 months ago Remove books from dashboard - #3 by mrlagmer
Sorry at this stage and version of the dashboard content can not be removed from it. That is something we will be working on but is around 6 months away on our roadmap.