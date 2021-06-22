Remove books from dashboard

Is there some way to actually remove books from my dashboard, seen this thread:
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/delete-a-course-from-sitepoint-premium-dashboard/224650/5
but there happens to be no way to remove or archive books in my dashboard.
Hey slice,
Sorry at this stage and version of the dashboard content can not be removed from it. That is something we will be working on but is around 6 months away on our roadmap.
Thanks for the feedback.