Remove the black square surrounding my text

I’m trying to remove the black frame surrounding my text and I’m having trouble and I don’t know if my line of code is correct?
<button class="shop-cart">
<i class="fa-solid fa-cart-shopping" style=" text-decoration: none;" title="shopping cart"></i>
</button>
There’s no way we’re going to be able to diagnose that without seeing it happening ourselves, especially since we dont have your CSS documents.
I thought that by writing text decoration none the black square would be removed (see image below).
<button class="shop-cart">
<i class="fa-solid fa-cart-shopping" title="shopping cart"></i>
</button>
header .buttons .shop-cart {
height: 40px;
width: 40px;
background-color: transparent;
font-size: 25px;
color: white;
cursor: pointer;
text-decoration: none;
}
and what CSS are the fa-solid and fa-cart-shopping applying, and what container is wrapped around the button, and, and, and…
Put it on a webpage exposed to the internet and link it, so we can see it happening.