Remove the black square surrounding my text

HTML & CSS
1

I’m trying to remove the black frame surrounding my text and I’m having trouble and I don’t know if my line of code is correct?

<button class="shop-cart">
   <i class="fa-solid fa-cart-shopping" style=" text-decoration: none;" title="shopping cart"></i>
</button>

2

There’s no way we’re going to be able to diagnose that without seeing it happening ourselves, especially since we dont have your CSS documents.

3

I thought that by writing text decoration none the black square would be removed (see image below).

<button class="shop-cart">
        <i class="fa-solid fa-cart-shopping" title="shopping cart"></i>
</button>

header .buttons .shop-cart {
    height: 40px;
    width: 40px;
    background-color: transparent;
    font-size: 25px;
    color: white;
    cursor: pointer;
    text-decoration: none;
}

4

and what CSS are the fa-solid and fa-cart-shopping applying, and what container is wrapped around the button, and, and, and…

Put it on a webpage exposed to the internet and link it, so we can see it happening.