Remove parts of a file path with PHP

I currently have a file path (Such as “/home/type_04/domain.com/account_30531134/plate” or “/home/type_02/newdomain.net/account_80233144/subdomain.newdomain.net/plate”).
I wish to strip out the “account_xxxxx” and everything before it from the path. I do not know how to approach this, since the “type”, “domain”, and “account_xxxxx” sections are different in each path. I currently have the “before” path saved to one variable and wish to save the “after” portion to a different one.

Additionally, I wish to save only the “type” section as a third variable.

Visualization:

Before After (Edited Path) After (Type Section)
/home/type_04/domain.com/account_30531134/plate /plate type_04
/home/type_02/newdomain.net/account_80233144/subdomain.newdomain.net/plate /subdomain.newdomain.net/plate type_02

NOTE: “plate” is not a file, it is a folder.
<?php

$originalPaths = [
    '/home/type_04/domain.com/account_30531134/plate',
    '/home/type_02/newdomain.net/account_80233144/subdomain.newdomain.net/plate',
];

foreach ($originalPaths as $path) {
    preg_match('~^/home/(type_\d+)/[^/]+/account_\d+(/.*)~', $path, $results);
    
    printf('before = %s, after = %s, type = %s', $path, $results[2], $results[1]);
    echo "\n";
}

See preg_match in the PHP manual and learn about regular expressions here.