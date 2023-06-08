Regex to grab subject when wraped in span or not

I am trying to come up with the proper Regex to grab some text, whether it is wrapped in span tags or not. Sometimes it also will have strong tags within the span. I thought I could use this
(<span.+|)(Qualifiers)(.+<\/span>|). However, it seems to let other things leak in sometimes. The word Qualifiers in this case is dynamic. I mean provided by the application (changes). This is for JavaScript. I was testing in a program called RegexBuddy. I show a picture of what is wrong. Note RegexBuddy does not escape forwardslahes. Thanks
Sample text
<p>Qualifiers are used to adjust qualities of an object or a variable.</p>
<p>There are two types of qualifiers in C++. CV <span style="color: #3665f3;"><strong>Qualifiers</strong></span> and Storage Duration <span style="color: #3665f3;"><strong>Qualifiers</strong></span>. CV stands for constant and volatile.</p>
<p>CV <span style="color: #3665f3;"><strong>Qualifiers</strong></span></p>
<ul>
<li>const - marks a variable as read-only or immutable.</li>
<li>mutable - is used on data members to make them writable from a const qualified member function.</li>
<li>volatile - mark a variable that may be changed by another process. This is partly deprecated in C++ 20.</li>
</ul>
<p>Storage Duration Qualifiers are used to define the duration or lifetime of a variable. By default, a variable defined within a block has an automatic lifetime.</p>
<p>Storage Duration <span style="color: #3665f3;"><strong>Qualifiers</strong></span></p>
<ul>
<li>static - variables defined to have life <span>beyond</span> the execution of a block. Static variables live for the duration of the program. Commonly used for keeping state between usages between a given function or a method. By default a variable defined outside of any block is static.</li>
<li>register - are variables stored in processor registers. This can make them faster <span style="color: #3665f3;"><strong>Qualifiers</strong></span> and more efficient. This qualifier is taken by the compiler as a suggestion. The compiler may or may not store the variable in a register.</li>
<li>extern variables are defined in a separate translation unit. These are linked with your code with the linker step of the compilation process.</li>
</ul>