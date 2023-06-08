Regex to grab subject when wraped in span or not

I am trying to come up with the proper Regex to grab some text, whether it is wrapped in span tags or not. Sometimes it also will have strong tags within the span. I thought I could use this (<span.+|)(Qualifiers)(.+<\/span>|) . However, it seems to let other things leak in sometimes. The word Qualifiers in this case is dynamic. I mean provided by the application (changes). This is for JavaScript. I was testing in a program called RegexBuddy. I show a picture of what is wrong. Note RegexBuddy does not escape forwardslahes. Thanks



