RegEx in Oracle pl/SQL, positive and negative look to the future

I have a string and I would like to capture everything before " where " but the one that is NOT in parentheses:

string:'update sa.table_bpm_proc_inst set assignee=(select parameter_8 from mqm.fc_launcher_parameterization where list_name = tables_permitidas_free_statement and flag = 1 and parameter_2 = sa.table_bpm_proc_inst) ,focus_table_num =(select 65 from dual where 1=1),focus_objid= 2 where objid =-4t30000(d-je1000)abcde~0006461

The only solution I could think of uses positive lookahead, this works when I test it on https://regex101.com/

(.)(?=where(?![^(])))

But now I need to use it in an Oracle SQL statement:

select REGEXP_SUBSTR ('update sa.table_bpm_proc_inst set assignee=(select parametro_8 from mqm.fc_launcher_parametrizacion where list_name = mesas_permitidas_sentencia_libre and flag = 1 and parametro_2 = sa.table_bpm_proc_inst) ,focus_table_num =(select 65 from dual where 1=1),focus_objid= 2 WHERE objid =-4t30000(d-je1000)abcde~0006461 ‘,’(.)(?=where(?![^(])))’,1,1,‘i’) from dual

and it doesn’t work since (I think) look ahead is not supported. Can anyone help with an alternative expression that works in pl/sql?