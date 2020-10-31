Refresh a calendar content on a webpage

Hello everyone,

I am using a webpage as a client, and i am looking for a program to refresh just a part of the page not the whole page. This part consist on a calendar.

I have tried the code below:

('#caldiv').fadeOut('slow').load('/Global-Appointment/Scripts/fullcalendar.js.php').fadeIn("slow"); (1000);(’#caldiv’).fadeOut(‘slow’).load(’/Global-Appointment/Scripts/fullcalendar.js.php’).fadeIn(“slow”);

(1000);

The script above refresh the calendar table only every 1 seconde without bringing contents.

I would like to refresh a calendar with data (content) in a real time.

Any suggestion?

Thanks.