Referencing a class within a class c#

I have a web API project, which does my onboarding for clients, Called Notification.cs. A module in it allows users to send messages. e.g Post.cs, SMS.cs, Email.cs etc
I am doing something like this below.
My question is, is this a good approach (ie to create a root class and added other classes to the root ?) or am I doing something wrong ?
public class Notifications// This is the root class
{
[Key]
public int NotificationID { get; set; }
[Required]
public string NotificationType { get; set; }// e.g. email, sms, post,
[Required]
public DateTime Created { get; set; } = DateTime.Now;
Notification_Email Email = new Notification_Email();
public Notification_Email Notification_Email { get { return Email; } }
Notification_Sms SMS = new Notification_Sms();
public Notification_Sms Notification_Sms { get { return SMS; } }
}
// And other classes will follow suit
public class Notification_Sms
{
[Required]
public string From { get; set; }
[Required]
[Display(Name = "Phone")]
[DataType(DataType.PhoneNumber)]
[RegularExpression(@"^\(?([0-9]{3})\)?[-. ]?([0-9]{3})[-. ]?([0-9]{4})$", ErrorMessage = "Please enter a valid phone number")]
public string To { get; set; }
[Required]
public string Message { get; set; }
[Required]
public DateTime Created { get; set; } = DateTime.Now;
[ForeignKey("NotificationID")]
public NotificationEvent NotificationEvent { get; set; } // Foreign Key Contstraint
}
etc etc