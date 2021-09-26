Referencing a class within a class c#

Yes, this is called “composition” and is often desired. Having said that, the one draw back is that you are tightly coupling your classes to your root class. What do I mean by this? Well, can you take out your root class and use it in another project WITHOUT bringing along the other classes? No right? Sometimes this is fine to do if you think you won’t use the class elsewhere.

However, if you want to refactor this to make it very reusable, your often want to do what is called “Dependency injection” where your root class is given instances of your other classes when it is created (in other words takes the classes in through its constructor). That way you can take the class out and use in other projects, and possibly give it other classes that perhaps share the same interface as your child classes. If you want to know more about some of what I am saying here, look up the terms “class composition vs inheritance”, “class coupling” and “dependency injection”.

But in short, yes it is fine to do what you are doing and is sometimes the desired effect and even desired over other things like inheritance.