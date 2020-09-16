Reduce size of nav buttons in horizontal menu

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi I have a fully working parish council website. Until I needed to add another page to the navigation. I cant reduce the ample space around the button lables to allow another page. I have experimented by reducing the link name to a few letters and the new page will then join the others. Website:http://www.westwoodparish.co.uk/about.php

#2

Hi,

The nav links have a large horizontal padding (22px) you could try make smaller:

#nav li a {
    display: block;
    padding: 8px 22px;
    text-decoration: none;
    font-size: small;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: #3c793c;
    border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
}

The page seems old style and I noticed you’re using positioning to place tha navbar, also there are better ways nowadays to build tha nav that are more flexible.

But that’s another topic. :slight_smile: