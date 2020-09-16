Reduce size of nav buttons in horizontal menu

Hi I have a fully working parish council website. Until I needed to add another page to the navigation. I cant reduce the ample space around the button lables to allow another page. I have experimented by reducing the link name to a few letters and the new page will then join the others. Website:http://www.westwoodparish.co.uk/about.php
Hi,
The nav links have a large horizontal padding (22px) you could try make smaller:
#nav li a {
display: block;
padding: 8px 22px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: small;
font-weight: bold;
color: #3c793c;
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
}
The page seems old style and I noticed you’re using positioning to place tha navbar, also there are better ways nowadays to build tha nav that are more flexible.
But that’s another topic.