Reduce iterator and pipe

I’m just playing with an idea.

I was working with a pipe sequence, and trying to think how I might do an early exit from the sequence, say if an empty or false value was returned mid sequence.

One idea was to write a custom reduce function that returned early on null or similar, maybe even take a comparator function to achieve this.

What I ended up playing with was reduce as a generator function that returns an iterator. This could then be used with a function like pipe and the sequence looped through with a for…of loop.

Here are the functions

// reduce generator returns an iterator // can be used with for..of loop, ...spread etc const _reduceIter = function* (fn, accumulator, arr) { it = arr.entries(); if (accumulator === null) { accumulator = it.next().value[1]; } yield accumulator; // yield first value for (const [i, value] of it) { accumulator = fn(accumulator, value, i); yield accumulator; } }; // pipe with iterator const pipeIter = (fn, ...fns) => (...args) => _reduceIter((f, g) => g(f), fn(...args), fns);

I have been trying to think of whether this is useful or not? Thinking of use cases.

Here is a version with an async version of ‘pipeIter’

// async pipe with iterator const pipeIterAsync = (fn, ...fns) => (...args) => _reduceIter(async (f, g) => g(await f), fn(...args), fns); // quick and dirty Title Formatter const toTitle = (str) => str .replace( /^\b([a-z])|\b([a-z])(?=[a-z]{3,})/g, (_, b, c) => (b || c).toUpperCase() ) // functions for pipe sequence // 1. fetch JSON const fetchJson = async (url) => { const response = await fetch(url); if (response.ok) { return response.json(); } }; // 2. Check if object has keys. Return falsy if empty or the object const hasKeys = (obj) => Object.keys(obj).length && obj; // 3. Check if 'completed' property is true. Return false or the object const completed = (obj) => obj?.completed && obj; // 4. Capitalise title property in object. Return a modified object const capitaliseTitle = (obj) => ({ ...obj, title: toTitle(obj.title) }); async function getCompletedTask(num) { // sequence left to right const completedSeq = pipeIterAsync(fetchJson, hasKeys, completed, capitaliseTitle); const url = `https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/${num}` let obj; // iterate through the pipe sequence for await (obj of completedSeq(url)) { // if a falsy value is returned // exit the sequence returning false if (!obj) { return false; } } return obj; }

A quick test

// using .then just to order these asynchronous tests getCompletedTask(4) .then(console.log) .then(() => getCompletedTask(3)) .then(console.log) .then(() => getCompletedTask(199)) .then(console.log)

Output of the quick tests

// getCompletedTask(4) { "userId": 1, "id": 4, "title": "Et Porro Tempora", "completed": true } // getCompletedTask(3) not completed false // getCompletedTask(199) { "userId": 10, "id": 199, "title": "Numquam Repellendus a Magnam", "completed": true }

Here is a codepen

This was just a case of playing around with an idea. A bit of a doodle as it were. Just wondering if it has any legs?