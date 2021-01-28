Redirect or Full screen modal?

I have a website which has 2 section for 2 different types of customer.

When a customer first arrives on the website they need to choose which section they want to see.

Once I’ve detected if they are a first time visitor, I can either …

Show a full page modal where they choose the section they want to visit by clicking the relevant link Redirect them to a page where they click the relevant link.

My concern is whether one of these is easier for Google to crawl or if one affects SEO. Can anyone advise please?