Redirect non-existing subpages with RewriteRule in htaccess

I want to implement a redirect with using RewriteRule in my htaccess-file. I have following URLs:

* www.example.com * www.example.com/report/ #should be redirected to front page www.example.com * www.example.com/report/details/ # should be accessible normally without a redirect * www.example.com/writing/ # should be redirected to front page www.example.com for SEO-reason, since this URL doesn’t exist anymore after the website restructuring

Here is my associated code, which I created with help from others:

# BEGIN iThemes Security - Do not modify or remove this line # iThemes Security Config Details: 2 # Protect System Files - Security > Settings > System Tweaks > System Files <files .htaccess> <IfModule mod_authz_core.c> Require all denied </IfModule> <IfModule !mod_authz_core.c> Order allow,deny Deny from all </IfModule> </files> <files readme.html> <IfModule mod_authz_core.c> Require all denied </IfModule> <IfModule !mod_authz_core.c> Order allow,deny Deny from all </IfModule> </files> <files readme.txt> <IfModule mod_authz_core.c> Require all denied </IfModule> <IfModule !mod_authz_core.c> Order allow,deny Deny from all </IfModule> </files> <files wp-config.php> <IfModule mod_authz_core.c> Require all denied </IfModule> <IfModule !mod_authz_core.c> Order allow,deny Deny from all </IfModule> </files> # Disable Directory Browsing - Security > Settings > System Tweaks > Directory Browsing Options -Indexes <IfModule mod_rewrite.c> RewriteEngine On # Protect System Files - Security > Settings > System Tweaks > System Files RewriteRule ^wp-admin/install\.php$ - [F] RewriteRule ^wp-admin/includes/ - [F] RewriteRule !^wp-includes/ - [S=3] RewriteRule ^wp-includes/[^/]+\.php$ - [F] RewriteRule ^wp-includes/js/tinymce/langs/.+\.php - [F] RewriteRule ^wp-includes/theme-compat/ - [F] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} -f RewriteRule (^|.*/)\.(git|svn)/.* - [F] # Disable PHP in Uploads - Security > Settings > System Tweaks > PHP in Uploads RewriteRule ^wp\-content/uploads/.*\.(?:php[1-7]?|pht|phtml?|phps)\.?$ - [NC,F] # Disable PHP in Plugins - Security > Settings > System Tweaks > PHP in Plugins RewriteRule ^wp\-content/plugins/.*\.(?:php[1-7]?|pht|phtml?|phps)\.?$ - [NC,F] # Disable PHP in Themes - Security > Settings > System Tweaks > PHP in Themes RewriteRule ^wp\-content/themes/.*\.(?:php[1-7]?|pht|phtml?|phps)\.?$ - [NC,F] </IfModule> # END iThemes Security - Do not modify or remove this line # php memory limit increase (only temporary) php_value memory_limit 800M # Redirect "/report/" & "/writing/" to root (and HTTPS / www) RewriteRule ^report/$ https://www.example.com/ [R=301,L] RewriteRule ^writing/$ https://www.example.com/ [R=301,L] # Redirect to HTTPS & www RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} !^www\.example\.com$ [NC] RewriteRule (.*) https://www.example.com/$1 [L,R=301] RewriteCond %{SERVER_PORT} !=443 RewriteRule (.*) https://www.example.com/$1 [R=301,L] <ifModule mod_gzip.c> mod_gzip_on Yes mod_gzip_dechunk Yes mod_gzip_item_include file .(html?|txt|css|js|php|pl)$ mod_gzip_item_include handler ^cgi-script$ mod_gzip_item_include mime ^text/.* mod_gzip_item_include mime ^application/x-javascript.* mod_gzip_item_exclude mime ^image/.* mod_gzip_item_exclude rspheader ^Content-Encoding:.*gzip.* </ifModule> <IfModule mod_deflate.c> AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/plain AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/html AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/xml AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/css AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xml AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xhtml+xml AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/rss+xml AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/javascript AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/x-javascript </IfModule> # BEGIN W3TC Browser Cache <IfModule mod_mime.c> AddType text/css .css AddType text/x-component .htc AddType application/x-javascript .js AddType application/javascript .js2 AddType text/javascript .js3 AddType text/x-js .js4 AddType video/asf .asf .asx .wax .wmv .wmx AddType video/avi .avi AddType image/avif .avif AddType image/avif-sequence .avifs AddType image/bmp .bmp AddType application/java .class AddType video/divx .divx AddType application/msword .doc .docx AddType application/vnd.ms-fontobject .eot AddType application/x-msdownload .exe AddType image/gif .gif AddType application/x-gzip .gz .gzip AddType image/x-icon .ico AddType image/jpeg .jpg .jpeg .jpe AddType image/webp .webp AddType application/json .json AddType application/vnd.ms-access .mdb AddType audio/midi .mid .midi AddType video/quicktime .mov .qt AddType audio/mpeg .mp3 .m4a AddType video/mp4 .mp4 .m4v AddType video/mpeg .mpeg .mpg .mpe AddType video/webm .webm AddType application/vnd.ms-project .mpp AddType application/x-font-otf .otf AddType application/vnd.ms-opentype ._otf AddType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.database .odb AddType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.chart .odc AddType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.formula .odf AddType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.graphics .odg AddType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation .odp AddType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet .ods AddType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text .odt AddType audio/ogg .ogg AddType video/ogg .ogv AddType application/pdf .pdf AddType image/png .png AddType application/vnd.ms-powerpoint .pot .pps .ppt .pptx AddType audio/x-realaudio .ra .ram AddType image/svg+xml .svg .svgz AddType application/x-shockwave-flash .swf AddType application/x-tar .tar AddType image/tiff .tif .tiff AddType application/x-font-ttf .ttf .ttc AddType application/vnd.ms-opentype ._ttf AddType audio/wav .wav AddType audio/wma .wma AddType application/vnd.ms-write .wri AddType application/font-woff .woff AddType application/font-woff2 .woff2 AddType application/vnd.ms-excel .xla .xls .xlsx .xlt .xlw AddType application/zip .zip </IfModule> <IfModule mod_expires.c> ExpiresActive On ExpiresByType text/css A31536000 ExpiresByType text/x-component A31536000 ExpiresByType application/x-javascript A31536000 ExpiresByType application/javascript A31536000 ExpiresByType text/javascript A31536000 ExpiresByType text/x-js A31536000 ExpiresByType video/asf A31536000 ExpiresByType video/avi A31536000 ExpiresByType image/avif A31536000 ExpiresByType image/avif-sequence A31536000 ExpiresByType image/bmp A31536000 ExpiresByType application/java A31536000 ExpiresByType video/divx A31536000 ExpiresByType application/msword A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-fontobject A31536000 ExpiresByType application/x-msdownload A31536000 ExpiresByType image/gif A31536000 ExpiresByType application/x-gzip A31536000 ExpiresByType image/x-icon A31536000 ExpiresByType image/jpeg A31536000 ExpiresByType image/webp A31536000 ExpiresByType application/json A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-access A31536000 ExpiresByType audio/midi A31536000 ExpiresByType video/quicktime A31536000 ExpiresByType audio/mpeg A31536000 ExpiresByType video/mp4 A31536000 ExpiresByType video/mpeg A31536000 ExpiresByType video/webm A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-project A31536000 ExpiresByType application/x-font-otf A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-opentype A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.database A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.chart A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.formula A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.graphics A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text A31536000 ExpiresByType audio/ogg A31536000 ExpiresByType video/ogg A31536000 ExpiresByType application/pdf A31536000 ExpiresByType image/png A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-powerpoint A31536000 ExpiresByType audio/x-realaudio A31536000 ExpiresByType image/svg+xml A31536000 ExpiresByType application/x-shockwave-flash A31536000 ExpiresByType application/x-tar A31536000 ExpiresByType image/tiff A31536000 ExpiresByType application/x-font-ttf A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-opentype A31536000 ExpiresByType audio/wav A31536000 ExpiresByType audio/wma A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-write A31536000 ExpiresByType application/font-woff A31536000 ExpiresByType application/font-woff2 A31536000 ExpiresByType application/vnd.ms-excel A31536000 ExpiresByType application/zip A31536000 </IfModule> <IfModule mod_deflate.c> AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/css text/x-component application/x-javascript application/javascript text/javascript text/x-js text/html text/richtext text/plain text/xsd text/xsl text/xml image/bmp application/java application/msword application/vnd.ms-fontobject application/x-msdownload image/x-icon application/json application/vnd.ms-access video/webm application/vnd.ms-project application/x-font-otf application/vnd.ms-opentype application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.database application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.chart application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.formula application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.graphics application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text audio/ogg application/pdf application/vnd.ms-powerpoint image/svg+xml application/x-shockwave-flash image/tiff application/x-font-ttf application/vnd.ms-opentype audio/wav application/vnd.ms-write application/font-woff application/font-woff2 application/vnd.ms-excel <IfModule mod_mime.c> # DEFLATE by extension AddOutputFilter DEFLATE js css htm html xml </IfModule> </IfModule> <FilesMatch "\.(css|htc|less|js|js2|js3|js4|CSS|HTC|LESS|JS|JS2|JS3|JS4)$"> FileETag MTime Size <IfModule mod_headers.c> Header unset Set-Cookie </IfModule> </FilesMatch> <FilesMatch "\.(html|htm|rtf|rtx|txt|xsd|xsl|xml|HTML|HTM|RTF|RTX|TXT|XSD|XSL|XML)$"> FileETag MTime Size </FilesMatch> <FilesMatch "\.(asf|asx|wax|wmv|wmx|avi|avif|avifs|bmp|class|divx|doc|docx|eot|exe|gif|gz|gzip|ico|jpg|jpeg|jpe|webp|json|mdb|mid|midi|mov|qt|mp3|m4a|mp4|m4v|mpeg|mpg|mpe|webm|mpp|otf|_otf|odb|odc|odf|odg|odp|ods|odt|ogg|ogv|pdf|png|pot|pps|ppt|pptx|ra|ram|svg|svgz|swf|tar|tif|tiff|ttf|ttc|_ttf|wav|wma|wri|woff|woff2|xla|xls|xlsx|xlt|xlw|zip|ASF|ASX|WAX|WMV|WMX|AVI|AVIF|AVIFS|BMP|CLASS|DIVX|DOC|DOCX|EOT|EXE|GIF|GZ|GZIP|ICO|JPG|JPEG|JPE|WEBP|JSON|MDB|MID|MIDI|MOV|QT|MP3|M4A|MP4|M4V|MPEG|MPG|MPE|WEBM|MPP|OTF|_OTF|ODB|ODC|ODF|ODG|ODP|ODS|ODT|OGG|OGV|PDF|PNG|POT|PPS|PPT|PPTX|RA|RAM|SVG|SVGZ|SWF|TAR|TIF|TIFF|TTF|TTC|_TTF|WAV|WMA|WRI|WOFF|WOFF2|XLA|XLS|XLSX|XLT|XLW|ZIP)$"> FileETag MTime Size <IfModule mod_headers.c> Header unset Set-Cookie </IfModule> </FilesMatch> <IfModule mod_headers.c> Header set Referrer-Policy "no-referrer-when-downgrade" </IfModule> # END W3TC Browser Cache # BEGIN WordPress # The directives (lines) between "BEGIN WordPress" and "END WordPress" are # dynamically generated, and should only be modified via WordPress filters. # Any changes to the directives between these markers will be overwritten. <IfModule mod_rewrite.c> RewriteEngine On RewriteRule .* - [E=HTTP_AUTHORIZATION:%{HTTP:Authorization}] RewriteBase / RewriteRule ^index\.php$ - [L] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule . /index.php [L] </IfModule> # END WordPress

My questions to you:

The subpage https://www.example.com/writing/ doesn’t exist after my website restructuring. I would like to redirect it for SEO reasons to the front page. Do I still have to create this subpage in Wordpress backend as an empty page, although the content no longer exists after the restructuring? Or can I refrain from creating this subpage in the backend?

Could you please briefly look through my finished htaccess-code (especially the part with the redirect) and let me know if it looks good so far (including the code order)?

Appreciate your help!