Redirect from login page to other page (on the basis of User Name)

I have login page where each user redirect to same page after successfully login. But I want that redirect page should be based on username. For example If Manager login, then it should redirect to manager landing page after login and when it login to staff page then it should redirect to staff . Here is my code of login page which direct to all user on same page

<?php // Initialize the session session_start(); // Check if the user is already logged in, if yes then redirect him to welcome page if(isset($_SESSION["loggedin"]) && $_SESSION["loggedin"] === true){ header("location: welcome.php"); exit; } // Include config file require_once "config.php"; // Define variables and initialize with empty values $username = $password = ""; $username_err = $password_err = $login_err = ""; // Processing form data when form is submitted if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST"){ // Check if username is empty if(empty(trim($_POST["username"]))){ $username_err = "Please enter username."; } else{ $username = trim($_POST["username"]); } // Check if password is empty if(empty(trim($_POST["password"]))){ $password_err = "Please enter your password."; } else{ $password = trim($_POST["password"]); } // Validate credentials if(empty($username_err) && empty($password_err)){ // Prepare a select statement $sql = "SELECT id, username, password FROM users WHERE username = ?"; if($stmt = mysqli_prepare($link, $sql)){ // Bind variables to the prepared statement as parameters mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "s", $param_username); // Set parameters $param_username = $username; // Attempt to execute the prepared statement if(mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt)){ // Store result mysqli_stmt_store_result($stmt); // Check if username exists, if yes then verify password if(mysqli_stmt_num_rows($stmt) == 1){ // Bind result variables mysqli_stmt_bind_result($stmt, $id, $username, $hashed_password); if(mysqli_stmt_fetch($stmt)){ if(password_verify($password, $hashed_password)){ // Password is correct, so start a new session session_start(); // Store data in session variables $_SESSION["loggedin"] = true; $_SESSION["id"] = $id; $_SESSION["username"] = $username; // Redirect user to welcome page header("location: welcome.php"); } else{ // Password is not valid, display a generic error message $login_err = "Invalid username or password."; } } } else{ // Username doesn't exist, display a generic error message $login_err = "Invalid username or password."; } } else{ echo "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again later."; } // Close statement mysqli_stmt_close($stmt); } } // Close connection mysqli_close($link); } ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Login</title> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> </head> <body> <br><br><br> <header><center> <img src = "logo.png" height = "100" width = "180"></center></header> <div class="container"> <div class="row justify-content-center"> <div class="col-md-6"> <div class="card mt-5"> <div class="card-header" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"> <h4>Login</h4> </div> <div class="card-body"> <?php if(!empty($login_err)){ echo '<div class="alert alert-danger">' . $login_err . '</div>'; } ?> <form action="<?php echo htmlspecialchars($_SERVER["PHP_SELF"]); ?>" method="post"> <div class="col-md-12"> <label>Username</label> <input type="text" name="username" class="form-control <?php echo (!empty($username_err)) ? 'is-invalid' : ''; ?>" value="<?php echo $username; ?>"> <span class="invalid-feedback"><?php echo $username_err; ?></span> </div> <div class="col-md-4"> <label></label> </div> <div class="col-md-12"> <label>Password</label> <input type="password" name="password" class="form-control <?php echo (!empty($password_err)) ? 'is-invalid' : ''; ?>"> <span class="invalid-feedback"><?php echo $password_err; ?></span> </div> <div class="col-md-4"> <label></label> <label></label> </div> <div class="form-group"> <center> <input type="submit" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;" value="Login"> </div> </form> </div> </body> </html