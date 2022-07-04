im trying to create parent child relationship with mysql.
i create parent table and children table separately but i was only able to create one level child, so if i have to create multi-nest child i have to create new child table for each nested child… so after doing bit search i came to know about Recursive Function with which i could create multi nested child without any issues.
Using PDO mysqli as below code
try {
$host = 'localhost';
$dbname = '55';
$user = 'root';
$password = '';
$conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname",$user,$password);
$conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE,PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
} catch (PDOException $e) {
//$e->getMessage();
die("Something went wrong please contact your adminstrator");
}
function categoryTree($parent_id = 0, $sub_mark = '',$rt = ''){
global $conn ;
$data = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM categories WHERE parent_id = :parent_id");
$data->bindParam(':parent_id', $parent_id);
$data->execute();
if ($data ->rowCount()) {
$i=1;
while($row = $data->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ) ){
echo '<li id="'.$row->id.'" class="'.$i.$rt.'">'.$row->name.'</option>';
categoryTree($row->id, $sub_mark.'-',$rt.'op');
$i++;
}
}
}
Issue no.1
Now result is every parent and child are in same ‘li’(ul>li)
i want each child in new ul>li with unique id on li
i want title and content on tabs so that i need unquie id but its giving me same id for child title
//Tab-title
<ul class="im-parent">
<li id="parent-1">im parent one</li>
<li id="parent-2">im parent two <span>arrow icon</span>
<ul class="im-child">
<li id="child-1">
im first child of parent two
</li>
<li id="child-2">
im second child of parent two <span>arrow icon</span>
<ul class="im-grand-child">
<li id="grand-child-1">
im garnd child of parent two
</li>
<li id="grand-child-2">
im garnd child of parent two
</li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
span tag should only be displayed if they have child, if parent have child and child have grand-child then span tag should be displayed in parent and child only, if parent doesn’t have any child then span tag shouldn’t be displayed
Issue No 2
Now in Tab-content parent content should display only if its does have any child, if parent have child then only child content should be display but if parent have grand-child then only grand-child content should be displayed… in content tabs only last child content should be displayed.
i have easily achieve this options with creating parent and child table separately but with recursive function creating single table im unable to achieve my requirement