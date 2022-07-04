im trying to create parent child relationship with mysql.

i create parent table and children table separately but i was only able to create one level child, so if i have to create multi-nest child i have to create new child table for each nested child… so after doing bit search i came to know about Recursive Function with which i could create multi nested child without any issues.

Using PDO mysqli as below code

try { $host = 'localhost'; $dbname = '55'; $user = 'root'; $password = ''; $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname",$user,$password); $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE,PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); } catch (PDOException $e) { //$e->getMessage(); die("Something went wrong please contact your adminstrator"); } function categoryTree($parent_id = 0, $sub_mark = '',$rt = ''){ global $conn ; $data = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM categories WHERE parent_id = :parent_id"); $data->bindParam(':parent_id', $parent_id); $data->execute(); if ($data ->rowCount()) { $i=1; while($row = $data->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ) ){ echo '<li id="'.$row->id.'" class="'.$i.$rt.'">'.$row->name.'</option>'; categoryTree($row->id, $sub_mark.'-',$rt.'op'); $i++; } } }

Issue no.1



Now result is every parent and child are in same ‘li’(ul>li)

i want each child in new ul>li with unique id on li

i want title and content on tabs so that i need unquie id but its giving me same id for child title

//Tab-title <ul class="im-parent"> <li id="parent-1">im parent one</li> <li id="parent-2">im parent two <span>arrow icon</span> <ul class="im-child"> <li id="child-1"> im first child of parent two </li> <li id="child-2"> im second child of parent two <span>arrow icon</span> <ul class="im-grand-child"> <li id="grand-child-1"> im garnd child of parent two </li> <li id="grand-child-2"> im garnd child of parent two </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> </ul>



span tag should only be displayed if they have child, if parent have child and child have grand-child then span tag should be displayed in parent and child only, if parent doesn’t have any child then span tag shouldn’t be displayed

Issue No 2

Now in Tab-content parent content should display only if its does have any child, if parent have child then only child content should be display but if parent have grand-child then only grand-child content should be displayed… in content tabs only last child content should be displayed.

i have easily achieve this options with creating parent and child table separately but with recursive function creating single table im unable to achieve my requirement