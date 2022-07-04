Recursive function

im trying to create parent child relationship with mysql.

i create parent table and children table separately but i was only able to create one level child, so if i have to create multi-nest child i have to create new child table for each nested child… so after doing bit search i came to know about Recursive Function with which i could create multi nested child without any issues.

Using PDO mysqli as below code

try {
    $host       = 'localhost';
    $dbname     = '55';
    $user       = 'root';
    $password   = '';

    $conn = new PDO("mysql:host=$host;dbname=$dbname",$user,$password);
    $conn->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE,PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
} catch (PDOException $e) {
    //$e->getMessage();
    die("Something went wrong please contact your adminstrator");
}


function categoryTree($parent_id = 0, $sub_mark = '',$rt = ''){
    global $conn ;
    
    $data = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM categories WHERE parent_id = :parent_id");
    $data->bindParam(':parent_id', $parent_id);      
    $data->execute();        
    if ($data ->rowCount()) {
        $i=1;
        while($row = $data->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ) ){
            echo '<li id="'.$row->id.'" class="'.$i.$rt.'">'.$row->name.'</option>';
            categoryTree($row->id, $sub_mark.'-',$rt.'op');
            $i++;
        }
    }
    
}

Issue no.1
Now result is every parent and child are in same ‘li’(ul>li)
i want each child in new ul>li with unique id on li
i want title and content on tabs so that i need unquie id but its giving me same id for child title

//Tab-title
<ul class="im-parent">
	<li id="parent-1">im parent one</li>
	<li id="parent-2">im parent two <span>arrow icon</span>
		<ul class="im-child">
			<li id="child-1">
				im first child of parent two
			</li>
			<li id="child-2">
				im second child of parent two <span>arrow icon</span>
				<ul class="im-grand-child">
					<li id="grand-child-1">
						im garnd child of parent two
					</li>
					<li id="grand-child-2">
						im garnd child of parent two
					</li>
				</ul>
			</li>
		</ul>
	</li>
</ul>

span tag should only be displayed if they have child, if parent have child and child have grand-child then span tag should be displayed in parent and child only, if parent doesn’t have any child then span tag shouldn’t be displayed

Issue No 2
Now in Tab-content parent content should display only if its does have any child, if parent have child then only child content should be display but if parent have grand-child then only grand-child content should be displayed… in content tabs only last child content should be displayed.

i have easily achieve this options with creating parent and child table separately but with recursive function creating single table im unable to achieve my requirement