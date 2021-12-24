Read values from a Config file for playwright.net tests

0

I want to load config file for a playwright.net test written in C#. for instance, username, headless mode etc. I m not sure if i need to add an appsettings or just a config file and add these parameters? I tried with a config file using a config file with key value pairs and then adding this to the script: ConfigurationManager.AppSettings[“Username”], but this doesnt work. How is it used? appsettings.json or App.config. I m writing a playwright.net test using c# with .net core. Please advise or provide any examples to follow

thank you