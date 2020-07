Where is My Component being called the first time in the following script?

Import React from ‘react’;

import { render } from ‘react-dom’;

import MyComponent from ‘./MyComponent’;

const myComponent = render(, document.getElementById(‘root’));

setTimeout(() => {

myComponent.setState({

heading: ‘React Awesomesauce’,

content: ‘Done!’

});

}, 3000);

Thx!