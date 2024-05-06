Question about normalizing and hence using correct design

Let’s say I have the following table without normalization:

Design 1: Without normalization:

Design 2 : Considering Normalization

Here are some of the tables that are possible based on the above table info:

valueIDs: ( valueID, name ) --key=valueID valueIDValues: ( valueID, numericalValue ) --key=(valueID, numericalValue) valuePartialStorage: ( valueID, rowValue, color, PlateName, Barcode ) --key=(valudID, rowValue?) valueDetailedStorage: ( valueID, selectedValue, availableCases ) --key-(valueID, selectedValue)

where valueIDs is the parent table and all other tables are child tables.

So the table would look like the following with the data:



As seen above, Table 3 is still having some duplicate values. So I wanted to know if I’m heading in the right direction? Do I need to split Table 3 into more tables where 2nd normal form condition is satisfied?