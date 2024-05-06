Question about normalizing and hence using correct design

Let’s say I have the following table without normalization:
Design 1: Without normalization:
Design 2 : Considering Normalization
Here are some of the tables that are possible based on the above table info:
valueIDs: ( valueID, name ) --key=valueID
valueIDValues: ( valueID, numericalValue ) --key=(valueID, numericalValue)
valuePartialStorage: ( valueID, rowValue, color, PlateName, Barcode ) --key=(valudID, rowValue?)
valueDetailedStorage: ( valueID, selectedValue, availableCases ) --key-(valueID, selectedValue)
where valueIDs is the parent table and all other tables are child tables.
So the table would look like the following with the data:
As seen above, Table 3 is still having some duplicate values. So I wanted to know if I’m heading in the right direction? Do I need to split Table 3 into more tables where 2nd normal form condition is satisfied?