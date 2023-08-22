Query won't give me correct results with LIKE clause

I have the following SQL query in MS SQL Server 2012:

SELECT TOP (1000) [id]
      ,[name]
      ,[description]
      ,[comment]
      ,[locationId]
      ,[capacity]
      ,[isFull]
      ,[entryDate]
      ,[endDate]
  FROM [mydatabase].[dbo].[ContentLocation]
  WHERE name  LIKE 'BOX%' OR name  LIKE 'BIS%'
  AND isFull = 0

Problem is that it is still giving me results where isFull = 1.

When I run just the following query, it will give me only those results where isFull = 0. isFull is a true or false column with bit value of 0 or 1.

SELECT TOP (1000) [id]
      ,[name]
      ,[description]
      ,[comment]
      ,[locationId]
      ,[capacity]
      ,[isFull]
      ,[entryDate]
      ,[endDate]
  FROM [mydatabase].[dbo].[ContentLocation]
  WHERE isFull = 0

What’s the issue with my first query when I want it to be filtered using LIKE and it won’t give me correct results?

Because AND has a higher precedence than OR, your existing logic evaluates as -

WHERE name LIKE 'BOX%' OR
 (name LIKE 'BIS%' AND isFull = 0)

What you need to do is use () to force the logic to OR the two name terms, then AND that result with the isFull term.

WHERE (name  LIKE 'BOX%' OR name  LIKE 'BIS%')
  AND isFull = 0