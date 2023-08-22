Query won't give me correct results with LIKE clause

I have the following SQL query in MS SQL Server 2012:
SELECT TOP (1000) [id]
,[name]
,[description]
,[comment]
,[locationId]
,[capacity]
,[isFull]
,[entryDate]
,[endDate]
FROM [mydatabase].[dbo].[ContentLocation]
WHERE name LIKE 'BOX%' OR name LIKE 'BIS%'
AND isFull = 0
Problem is that it is still giving me results where
isFull = 1.
When I run just the following query, it will give me only those results where
isFull = 0.
isFull is a true or false column with bit value of 0 or 1.
SELECT TOP (1000) [id]
,[name]
,[description]
,[comment]
,[locationId]
,[capacity]
,[isFull]
,[entryDate]
,[endDate]
FROM [mydatabase].[dbo].[ContentLocation]
WHERE isFull = 0
What’s the issue with my first query when I want it to be filtered using
LIKE and it won’t give me correct results?