Query won't give me correct results with LIKE clause

I have the following SQL query in MS SQL Server 2012:

SELECT TOP (1000) [id] ,[name] ,[description] ,[comment] ,[locationId] ,[capacity] ,[isFull] ,[entryDate] ,[endDate] FROM [mydatabase].[dbo].[ContentLocation] WHERE name LIKE 'BOX%' OR name LIKE 'BIS%' AND isFull = 0

Problem is that it is still giving me results where isFull = 1 .

When I run just the following query, it will give me only those results where isFull = 0 . isFull is a true or false column with bit value of 0 or 1.

SELECT TOP (1000) [id] ,[name] ,[description] ,[comment] ,[locationId] ,[capacity] ,[isFull] ,[entryDate] ,[endDate] FROM [mydatabase].[dbo].[ContentLocation] WHERE isFull = 0