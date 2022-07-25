Python 3 password checkpw / hashpw issue

Hi guys,
I’m working on a login page and I’m having issues with the checkpw() component of the application. Believe it or not the login checkpw() did work for 3 weeks and then it stopped working and lost as to how to fix the issue.
Script
userEnteredPwd = "%Testing20"
#################### Encrypt Password ######################################
def hashingPwd(pwd):
hashingPassword = pwd.encode('utf-8')
salt = bcrypt.gensalt()
hashedPWD = bcrypt.hashpw(hashingPassword, salt)
return hashedPWD
############### Decrypt passworr ########################################
def is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd,decPwd):
userPwd = userEnteredPwd.encode('utf-8')
stage2 = decPwd.encode('utf-8')
result = bcrypt.checkpw(userPwd, stage2)
return result
encPwd = hashingPwd(userEnteredPwd)
print(f"Hashed pwd =>: {encPwd} ")
loginYesNo = is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd, encPwd)
print(f"Login Failed/Succes =>: {loginYesNo}")
Error message
Hashed pwd =>: b'$2b$12$hksDsz2ujK3UfybNgKrGHunjsIJufWQFxAouwWFlecSE7OwixLUcu'
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "D:\xampp\htdocs\pythontesting\auth.py", line 25, in <module>
loginYesNo = is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd, encPwd)
File "D:\xampp\htdocs\pythontesting\auth.py", line 18, in is_PWDvalid
stage1 = decPwd.encode('utf-8')
AttributeError: 'bytes' object has no attribute 'encode'. Did you mean: 'decode'?