Python 3 password checkpw / hashpw issue

Hi guys,

I’m working on a login page and I’m having issues with the checkpw() component of the application. Believe it or not the login checkpw() did work for 3 weeks and then it stopped working and lost as to how to fix the issue.

Script

userEnteredPwd = "%Testing20" #################### Encrypt Password ###################################### def hashingPwd(pwd): hashingPassword = pwd.encode('utf-8') salt = bcrypt.gensalt() hashedPWD = bcrypt.hashpw(hashingPassword, salt) return hashedPWD ############### Decrypt passworr ######################################## def is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd,decPwd): userPwd = userEnteredPwd.encode('utf-8') stage2 = decPwd.encode('utf-8') result = bcrypt.checkpw(userPwd, stage2) return result encPwd = hashingPwd(userEnteredPwd) print(f"Hashed pwd =>: {encPwd} ") loginYesNo = is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd, encPwd) print(f"Login Failed/Succes =>: {loginYesNo}")

Error message