Python 3 password checkpw / hashpw issue

Hi guys,

I’m working on a login page and I’m having issues with the checkpw() component of the application. Believe it or not the login checkpw() did work for 3 weeks and then it stopped working and lost as to how to fix the issue.

Script

userEnteredPwd = "%Testing20"
#################### Encrypt Password ######################################
def hashingPwd(pwd):    
    hashingPassword = pwd.encode('utf-8')
    salt = bcrypt.gensalt()
       hashedPWD = bcrypt.hashpw(hashingPassword, salt)    
    return hashedPWD
    
############### Decrypt passworr ########################################
def is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd,decPwd):    
    userPwd = userEnteredPwd.encode('utf-8')
    stage2 = decPwd.encode('utf-8')
    result = bcrypt.checkpw(userPwd, stage2)    
    return result

encPwd = hashingPwd(userEnteredPwd)
print(f"Hashed pwd =>: {encPwd} ")
loginYesNo = is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd, encPwd)
print(f"Login Failed/Succes =>: {loginYesNo}")

Error message

Hashed pwd =>: b'$2b$12$hksDsz2ujK3UfybNgKrGHunjsIJufWQFxAouwWFlecSE7OwixLUcu' 
Traceback (most recent call last):
  File "D:\xampp\htdocs\pythontesting\auth.py", line 25, in <module>
    loginYesNo = is_PWDvalid(userEnteredPwd, encPwd)
  File "D:\xampp\htdocs\pythontesting\auth.py", line 18, in is_PWDvalid
    stage1 = decPwd.encode('utf-8')
AttributeError: 'bytes' object has no attribute 'encode'. Did you mean: 'decode'?