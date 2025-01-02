Pulling Through Facebook posts based on if they contain questions or requests?

Hello there,

I understand there are several existing scripts/plugins etc that pull through and display the latest Facebook posts from a page or group, but wondered if it’s possible to do this if the post is either a question or a “request”. For example, if someone posts something like “Can anyone recommend a gardener…” or “What was that dog barking at…” etc.

I am using WordPress, but wondered if anyone knows of any ways to do this (or plugins) based on just question type posts on Facebook?

Sorry if this is in the wrong forum!