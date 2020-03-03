Pulling * from multiple, identically structured tables

Hi there folks!

Each of these identically structured tables holds the model of the vehicle and the associated price. I need to create a single array(my result) of all these model/prices to use.

MySQL.Async.fetchAll('SELECT * FROM vehicles', {}, function(result)

Works while:

MySQL.Async.fetchAll('SELECT * FROM commercial, motorcycles, muscleandclassics, supercars, truckandsuvs, vehicles', {}, function(result)

does not. I’m unable to retrieve an error from the second failed query but I’ve stopped retrieving the result so I’m wondering what I need to do to get my result to retrieve the content from those tables to add to the result.