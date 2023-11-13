Property on $scope undefined

I am using angular 1.5.6, only because I inherited a project with it and don’t have time to convert it. That being said I have a JSON object for data and an app controller for creating an array of searchable “courses”. One of the properties of a course object is “gradStudiesEligable”, and I have a checkbox that on ng-click calls a function in the controller to filter the courses by whether the property, gradStudiesEligible has the value of “Yes”. The script is working, but on-click always throws a TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘gradStudiesEligible’) even though I have an if statement that should make sure that the $scope.gradStudiesEligible is only used if not undefined. Any suggestions are welcome! (The other property $scope.gradStudies is the model attached to the checkbox)

$scope.gradStudiesEligible = function(course) { if($scope.gradStudies != undefined && $scope.gradStudies != false) { if(course.gradStudiesEligible != undefined){ if(course.gradStudiesEligible == 'Yes'){ return course; } } } else { return course; } }

And a section of the HTML: