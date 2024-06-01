Problems with multistep progress bar progressing 3 steps instead of 4

JavaScript
1

I’m teaching myself programming whilst builodng a website.

I am struggling with a multistep progress bar. There are 4 steps but the progress bar completes in 3 when I click the previous of next button.

I’ve adapted the code for my webiste but I can’t find where the progress bar length is determined. I’ve looked at changing it to 25% in JS but there is no indicatin of the bar length that I can find.

It looks like the Js code could be missing a step in the html code but I can’t find that either.

Step1 is OK but the problem starts with step 2. It seems to progress 40%.

The HTML code is:

<div class="container"> 
		<div class="progress-container"> 
			<ul id="progressbar"> 
				<li class="active"
					id="step1"> 
					<strong>Booking</strong> 
				</li> 
				<li id="step2"> 
					<strong>Details</strong> 
				</li> 
				<li id="step3"> 
					<strong>Checkout</strong> 
				</li> 
				<li id="step4"> 
					<strong>Confirmation</strong> 
				</li> 
			</ul> 
    
			<div class="progress"> 
				<div class="progress-bar"></div> 
			</div> 
		</div>

Here is the Js script

// script.js 
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () { 
	const progressListItems = 
		document.querySelectorAll("#progressbar li"); 
	const progressBar = 
		document.querySelector(".progress-bar"); 
	let currentStep = 0; 

	function updateProgress() { 
		const percent = 
			(currentStep / (progressListItems.length - 1)) * 100; 
		progressBar.style.width = percent + "%"; 

		progressListItems.forEach((item, index) => { 
			if (index === currentStep) { 
				item.classList.add("active"); 
			} else { 
				item.classList.remove("active"); 
			} 
		}); 
	} 

	function showStep(stepIndex) { 
		const steps = 
			document.querySelectorAll(".step-container fieldset"); 
		steps.forEach((step, index) => { 
			if (index === stepIndex) { 
				step.style.display = "block"; 
			} else { 
				step.style.display = "none"; 
			} 
		}); 
	} 

	function nextStep() { 
		if (currentStep < progressListItems.length - 1) { 
			currentStep++; 
			showStep(currentStep); 
			updateProgress(); 
		} 
	} 

	function prevStep() { 
		if (currentStep > 0) { 
			currentStep--; 
			showStep(currentStep); 
			updateProgress(); 
		} 
	} 

	const nextStepButtons = 
		document.querySelectorAll(".next-step"); 
	const prevStepButtons = 
		document.querySelectorAll(".previous-step"); 

	nextStepButtons.forEach((button) => { 
		button.addEventListener("click", nextStep); 
	}); 

	prevStepButtons.forEach((button) => { 
		button.addEventListener("click", prevStep); 
	}); 
});