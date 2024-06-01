Problems with multistep progress bar progressing 3 steps instead of 4

I’m teaching myself programming whilst builodng a website.

I am struggling with a multistep progress bar. There are 4 steps but the progress bar completes in 3 when I click the previous of next button.

I’ve adapted the code for my webiste but I can’t find where the progress bar length is determined. I’ve looked at changing it to 25% in JS but there is no indicatin of the bar length that I can find.

It looks like the Js code could be missing a step in the html code but I can’t find that either.

Step1 is OK but the problem starts with step 2. It seems to progress 40%.

The HTML code is:

<div class="container"> <div class="progress-container"> <ul id="progressbar"> <li class="active" id="step1"> <strong>Booking</strong> </li> <li id="step2"> <strong>Details</strong> </li> <li id="step3"> <strong>Checkout</strong> </li> <li id="step4"> <strong>Confirmation</strong> </li> </ul> <div class="progress"> <div class="progress-bar"></div> </div> </div>

Here is the Js script