Problems with multistep progress bar progressing 3 steps instead of 4

I’m teaching myself programming whilst builodng a website.
I am struggling with a multistep progress bar. There are 4 steps but the progress bar completes in 3 when I click the previous of next button.
I’ve adapted the code for my webiste but I can’t find where the progress bar length is determined. I’ve looked at changing it to 25% in JS but there is no indicatin of the bar length that I can find.
It looks like the Js code could be missing a step in the html code but I can’t find that either.
Step1 is OK but the problem starts with step 2. It seems to progress 40%.
The HTML code is:
<div class="container">
<div class="progress-container">
<ul id="progressbar">
<li class="active"
id="step1">
<strong>Booking</strong>
</li>
<li id="step2">
<strong>Details</strong>
</li>
<li id="step3">
<strong>Checkout</strong>
</li>
<li id="step4">
<strong>Confirmation</strong>
</li>
</ul>
<div class="progress">
<div class="progress-bar"></div>
</div>
</div>
Here is the Js script
// script.js
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () {
const progressListItems =
document.querySelectorAll("#progressbar li");
const progressBar =
document.querySelector(".progress-bar");
let currentStep = 0;
function updateProgress() {
const percent =
(currentStep / (progressListItems.length - 1)) * 100;
progressBar.style.width = percent + "%";
progressListItems.forEach((item, index) => {
if (index === currentStep) {
item.classList.add("active");
} else {
item.classList.remove("active");
}
});
}
function showStep(stepIndex) {
const steps =
document.querySelectorAll(".step-container fieldset");
steps.forEach((step, index) => {
if (index === stepIndex) {
step.style.display = "block";
} else {
step.style.display = "none";
}
});
}
function nextStep() {
if (currentStep < progressListItems.length - 1) {
currentStep++;
showStep(currentStep);
updateProgress();
}
}
function prevStep() {
if (currentStep > 0) {
currentStep--;
showStep(currentStep);
updateProgress();
}
}
const nextStepButtons =
document.querySelectorAll(".next-step");
const prevStepButtons =
document.querySelectorAll(".previous-step");
nextStepButtons.forEach((button) => {
button.addEventListener("click", nextStep);
});
prevStepButtons.forEach((button) => {
button.addEventListener("click", prevStep);
});
});