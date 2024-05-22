Problems with getting grid columns at 50% to stack at 100% in mobile

I have created a grid based page where I have 2 columns at 50% width side by side (for comparison).

They work fine in a full sized screen buit in a mobile they are sqaushed side by side. I would like them to be stacked.

The css code is:

@media screen and (max-width:600px) { body { max-width: 98%; margin: auto; } .grid-item1 { display: none; } .grid-container2 { max-width:100%; display: stack; } .grid-container3 { max-width: 98%; } .grid-container4 { max-width: 98%; } .grid-item3 { max-width: 98%; } .grid-item5 { max-width: 98%; } }

In Html ther structure is: <div class="grid-container3"> <div class="grid-item4"> -<p> text </p> <div class="grid-item4b"></div> </d> </div> <div class="grid-container4"> <div class="grid-item5"> <p> text</p> <div class="sm-ban2"> <p>text</p> </div> </div> </div>

If I put an extra div above container4 the mobile version displays 1 single coloumn. Unfortunately, so does the full size page.

I have tried stack but I think that that isn’t needed nowadays.

What do I need to do to put this right?

website link