Problems with a sidebar!

I’m attempting to integrate some java into my website to make a cute little popup sidebar. I’m following tutorials I find to the T and making sure all of my names and paths are right but for some reason, it’s displaying the button but not the menu when I click it. Is javascript just too hard for my teeny tiny toddler brain or is there something wrong with my html?

<body>
    <header>
      <div class="container">
      <div id="branding">
        <img src="./img/volture_logo_words.png" alt="logo" width="200" height="200">
      </div>
    </div>
  </header>
<div id="sidepnl" class="sidepanel">
    <a href="javascript: void(0)" class="closebtn" onclick="closeNav()">&times;</a>
      <a href="index.html">Home</a>
      <a href="about.html">About</a>
      <a href="services.html">Contact</a>
</div>
<div id="main">
  <button class="openbtn" onlick="openNav()">&#9776;</button>

  <section id="showcase">
    <div class="intro">
    <h1>Clean. Professional. Custom.</h1>
    <div class="smallertext">
    <p>Stand out from the rest with a website that's all you.</p>
  </div>
    </div>
  </section>
  <section id="slideshow">
    <div class="slideshow-container">
      <div class="box">
      <img src="./img/html.png"width="200" height="200">
      <div class="text">
        <h3>HTML5 Markup</h3>
      <p>HTML files are short and sweet for fast loading times.</p>
      </div>
      </div>
    <div class="box">
      <img src="./img/css.png" width="200" height="200">
      <div class="text">
        <h3>CSS Styling</h3>
      <p>Got a specific look in mind? No idea? Got you covered, either way.</p>
    </div>
      </div>
    <div class="box">
      <img src="./img/js.png" width="200" height="200">
        <div class="text">
          <h3>Javascript Functionality</h3>
        <p>Get the results and functionality you need with javascript.</p>
      </div>
      </div>
      <div class="box">
        <img src="./img/volture_logo.png" width="200" height="200">
        <div class="text">
          <h3>Graphic Design</h3>
        <p>No assets? No problem.</p>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
    <footer>
      <p>volture web design, 2020</p>
      </footer>
      <script type="text/javascript" src="js/java.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

HTML, just the body tag. I’ll edit it with the whole thing if need be just didn’t want the post to be too long.

function openNav() {
  document.getElementById("sidepnl").style.width = "250px";
  document.getElementById("main").style.marginLeft = "250px";
}
function closeNav() {
  document.getElementById("sidepnl").style.width = "0";
  document.getElementById("main").style.marginLeft= "0";
}

