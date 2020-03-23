Problems with a sidebar!

I’m attempting to integrate some java into my website to make a cute little popup sidebar. I’m following tutorials I find to the T and making sure all of my names and paths are right but for some reason, it’s displaying the button but not the menu when I click it. Is javascript just too hard for my teeny tiny toddler brain or is there something wrong with my html?

<body> <header> <div class="container"> <div id="branding"> <img src="./img/volture_logo_words.png" alt="logo" width="200" height="200"> </div> </div> </header> <div id="sidepnl" class="sidepanel"> <a href="javascript: void(0)" class="closebtn" onclick="closeNav()">×</a> <a href="index.html">Home</a> <a href="about.html">About</a> <a href="services.html">Contact</a> </div> <div id="main"> <button class="openbtn" onlick="openNav()">☰</button> <section id="showcase"> <div class="intro"> <h1>Clean. Professional. Custom.</h1> <div class="smallertext"> <p>Stand out from the rest with a website that's all you.</p> </div> </div> </section> <section id="slideshow"> <div class="slideshow-container"> <div class="box"> <img src="./img/html.png"width="200" height="200"> <div class="text"> <h3>HTML5 Markup</h3> <p>HTML files are short and sweet for fast loading times.</p> </div> </div> <div class="box"> <img src="./img/css.png" width="200" height="200"> <div class="text"> <h3>CSS Styling</h3> <p>Got a specific look in mind? No idea? Got you covered, either way.</p> </div> </div> <div class="box"> <img src="./img/js.png" width="200" height="200"> <div class="text"> <h3>Javascript Functionality</h3> <p>Get the results and functionality you need with javascript.</p> </div> </div> <div class="box"> <img src="./img/volture_logo.png" width="200" height="200"> <div class="text"> <h3>Graphic Design</h3> <p>No assets? No problem.</p> </div> </div> </div> <footer> <p>volture web design, 2020</p> </footer> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/java.js"></script> </body> </html>

HTML, just the body tag. I’ll edit it with the whole thing if need be just didn’t want the post to be too long.

function openNav() { document.getElementById("sidepnl").style.width = "250px"; document.getElementById("main").style.marginLeft = "250px"; } function closeNav() { document.getElementById("sidepnl").style.width = "0"; document.getElementById("main").style.marginLeft= "0"; }

