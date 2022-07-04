Problem with UTF-16LE characters reading csv with php

I have a php script that reads a csv file (it has UTF-16LE encoding).

The problem is that at some lines the array of php reading the lines of the csv is collapsed because of some Greek characters.

A example is bellow (there are 7 elements at the array and the bellow has only 2), how can I solve this problem?

Array ( [0] => 205198 [1] => Label 4.2 Βάση για Σ▒ )

My code is bellow